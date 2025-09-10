Joe Jonas Shuts Down Drug Use Theory After Backstage Concert Video Goes Viral!

Joe Jonas is shutting down a WILD fan theory!

While the Jonas Brothers were performing in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the Toothbrush crooner was caught on camera checking out his reflection in a mirror and rubbing his nose backstage. Eagle-eyed fans posted various videos of him using a towel to wipe off his nose as he made sure he was all cleaned up before heading back to sing.

Ch-ch-check it out:

Quickly, conspiracy theories about what was going on took off on the social media platform, with fans commenting:

“Joe Jonas was caught in a c*caine-style nose clean before stepping on stage ” “Snow brothers”

Joe was accused of drug use back in 2013 — and folks believed it was one reason the band broke up! He eventually denied the rumors, insisting he had “never done drugs” while talking to ABC News that year. Though that year in a Vulture essay, he did reveal he’d smoked weed with Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.

But now as these allegations reemerge, the father of two isn’t letting anyone get the wrong idea. Hitting back in a since-deleted TikTok comment under the video above, he remarked:

“lol you never had a booger?”

Ah, a much more PG explanation for that vid! LOLz!

Supporting him, a fan took to X (Twitter) to share a video montage from concerts demonstrating why it’s so important he clears out his nose. Look!

quick reminder this is the angle we get of joe at concerts, king for making sure his nose is clean pic.twitter.com/jjVaMfZ4Nj — mariana (@vacationeyesz) September 8, 2025

Hah!

What do U think? Are you buying the boogie theory?

