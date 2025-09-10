Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

'Creepy' Catherine Zeta-Jones Blasted For 'Inappropriate' Story About 12-Year-Old Fan! Selena Gomez Talks About Pain Of Being Fat-Shamed Months After Ozempic Rumors! 'Phillies Karen' Exposed! Dad Reveals 'Vulgar' Details Of Rant To Get Ball From His Son Nina Dobrev Confirms She Quit The Vampire Diaries Over Pay Disparity With Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder! Glen Powell Breaks Silence On Messy Gigi Paris Split Amid Those Sydney Sweeney Romance Rumors -- And It's SHADY! Donald Trump Was An FBI Informant Against Epstein?! The Shocking Claim Explained... Julia Roberts & Andrew Garfield Aghast! Ayo Edebiri Expertly Claps Back After Being Excluded In SHOCKING Interview Moment! Taylor Swift Fyre Fest?! Pricy Event Is A Total Scam, Say Backup Dancers! Prince William Makes It Clear Where He Stands On Prince Harry's Reconciliation Efforts! Last Comic Standing Winning Comedian Charged With Child Sex Crimes Ryan Reynolds Called Out For Being ‘Rude AF’ & ‘Condescending’ To Child Reporter On Red Carpet! The Charlie Sheen Corey Haim Rape Allegations -- Another Look At Corey Feldman's Shocking Claims...

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas Shuts Down Drug Use Theory After Backstage Concert Video Goes Viral!

Joe Jonas Shuts Down Drug Theory After Backstage Concert Video Goes Viral!

Joe Jonas is shutting down a WILD fan theory!

While the Jonas Brothers were performing in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the Toothbrush crooner was caught on camera checking out his reflection in a mirror and rubbing his nose backstage. Eagle-eyed fans posted various videos of him using a towel to wipe off his nose as he made sure he was all cleaned up before heading back to sing.

Related: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Engagement Will ‘Ruin Some Relationships’

Ch-ch-check it out:

@estilodf

Joe Jonas preparándose para salir al escenario con los Jonas Brothers en California. CC: @genesisolivieri #joe #joejonas #jonasbrothers #jonasbrothersconcert #jonasbrotherstour

♬ sonido original – EstiloDF

Quickly, conspiracy theories about what was going on took off on the social media platform, with fans commenting:

“Joe Jonas was caught in a c*caine-style nose clean before stepping on stage

“Snow brothers”

Joe was accused of drug use back in 2013 — and folks believed it was one reason the band broke up! He eventually denied the rumors, insisting he had “never done drugs” while talking to ABC News that year. Though that year in a Vulture essay, he did reveal he’d smoked weed with Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.

But now as these allegations reemerge, the father of two isn’t letting anyone get the wrong idea. Hitting back in a since-deleted TikTok comment under the video above, he remarked:

“lol you never had a booger?”

Ah, a much more PG explanation for that vid! LOLz!

Supporting him, a fan took to X (Twitter) to share a video montage from concerts demonstrating why it’s so important he clears out his nose. Look!

Hah!

What do U think? Are you buying the boogie theory?

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Jonas Brothers/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 10, 2025 07:30am PDT

Share This