Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Engagement Will ‘Ruin Some Relationships’ -- Nikki Glaser's Hot Take!

Nikki Glaser thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s engagement might cause a major spike in breakups!

On Sunday, the comedian spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the VMAs about Tay and Trav’s engagement! Nikki is a diehard Swiftie, so she was super excited about the upcoming nuptials, as she told the outlet:

“I woke up from a nap and my phone was blown up. I thought someone had died. It’s the best news.”

Gushing about the singer’s engagement to the NFL heartthrob, she continued:

“I’m not one to say I saw it coming, but it’s just very obvious to me that this was going to be lasting forever. And after watching that interview on New Heights, that’s the kind of guy that you want your best friend to be with.”

Aww. Nikki also mentioned how she, just like a lot of other Swifties, feels like she’s “friends” with T-Swizzle “parasocially”:

“I feel like every Swiftie couldn’t have been happier just to see her celebrated in that way and just shown off in that way. He’s obsessed with her, and that’s what every girl deserves, and every guy deserves.”

But what’s gonna happen when all of Tay Tay’s fans realize they deserve their own KillaTrav?? Well, the Trainwreck alum theorizes the romantic moment will result in an unexpected side effect — a lot of breakups! She explained:

“I think it’s gonna ruin some relationships, to be honest. Because I think a lot of people watched that and were like, ‘I deserve that. I deserve that type of enthusiasm, and I deserve that kind of person who celebrates me in that way.’ I think there’s a lot of people watching it like, ‘Maybe I deserve better’.”

Huh. That’s a really shrewd take! We love it!

Also, would that be such a bad thing? We don’t really think so! Teaching young people self-worth and that they deserve someone who treats them well is an important life lesson. Especially if they don’t want to be caught in the middle of a messy divorce later on… So if Swifties see how much Travis respects and adores their girl, why shouldn’t they demand that themselves! Hell yeah!

Nikki went on to say Taylor already “raised the bar for young women” when it comes to success, and now she’s doing so with relationships, too:

“So I think even romantically, she’s raising the bar. I’m so happy for her.”

See the interview (below):

