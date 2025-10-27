Joe Jonas Spotted Cozying Up With Mystery Brunette -- As Ex Sophie Turner's Secret Date With Chris Martin Revealed!

Is Joe Jonas courting a new woman?

Over the weekend, the Jonas Brothers star partied it up with Bad Bunny in honor of him being awarded with Billboard Latin Artist of the 21st Century Award. It was a private function at Gekko Japanese Steakhouse in Miami, where the guest list was exclusive… But clearly included just the right person to keep Joe entertained.

On Friday, DailyMail.com obtained pics and vids of the Cake by the Ocean singer mingling with a mystery brunette. Joe kept it casual in a leather jacket, t-shirt, and jeans, while the mystery gal wore a black top and dark pants. In the footage, Joe can be seen leaning into the woman while chatting and laughing. See HERE.

According to eyewitnesses, the pair arrived at the venue separately. Joe was with a group of friends, but she apparently arrived solo… But joined the Sucker singer’s group before long. One insider told the outlet that at one point, Joe and the mystery woman got up from the main venue and headed for a separate room in the restaurant which includes a bathroom and bar. However, they came back within a few minutes.

The outlet was also told there was no visible PDA between them throughout the night, so their relationship status remains unclear. However, Joe did just open up to Esquire last week about the difficulty of finding someone as a divorcee on tour:

“Five shows in a row doesn’t make it easy to meet someone for coffee. I guess Instagram and TikTok are apps, and I’ve met people that way.”

His ex-wife Sophie Turner, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be experiencing the same difficulties. Following their divorce, she was in an on-again, off-again relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, but they seemingly broke up for good in September. Most recently, she went on a “secret date” with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin!

[Images via Joe Jonas/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]