Joey Lawrence's New Wife Files For Divorce After Just 2 Years!

Joey Lawrence is heading back to divorce court ALREADY!

No, this isn’t a case of déjà vu. This is the Blossom alum’s new wife! Samantha Cope has officially filed for divorce from Joey after a short two years of marriage! According to docs obtained by  TMZ, Samantha listed the soon-to-be exes’ date of separation as June 7 of this year, citing the age-old “irreconcilable differences.” She’s also apparently asked the court to block both her AND her estranged husband from receiving spousal support, and wants sole custody of their daughter Dylan Rose, whom they just welcomed last year.

Damn…

According to the docs, she is willing to give Joey visitation rights, but wants to wait until the child is 3 years old for her to be allowed to stay with her father overnight.

Yikes!! Sounds like she doesn’t trust him as a parent!

If this all sounds familiar to you, it’s because Joey went through another divorce from his ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson just two years ago. And three months after that was finalized, he married Samantha. Easy come, easy go?

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Samantha Cope/Instagram]

Aug 21, 2024 18:30pm PDT

