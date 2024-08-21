Jennifer Lopez Filing For Divorce On Ben Affleck Wedding Anniversary Is Strategic -- And 'Speaks A Ton'

Jennifer Lopez finally made the move to end her marriage to Ben Affleck on a very significant date — and in a way that puts her in the driver’s seat from here.

As we’ve been reporting, the Waiting For Tonight singer and the Argo actor have officially called it quits after J.Lo first filed for divorce on Tuesday. The 55-year-old singer did it on her own, without a lawyer, and without a prenup to speak of as the pair will hash out assets from here. But being so proactive with the move also gives J.Lo control over what comes from here, says a new source.

Speaking to People on Tuesday night, an insider explained that the crooner was simply “done waiting” for Ben to make a move or step up to the plate to save their marriage. So, choosing the date of the second anniversary of their Southern wedding to file proved to be a purposeful and important symbol:

“She was done waiting and the date she did it speaks a ton.”

No kidding.

That she did it without a lawyer, as we’ve mentioned, is notable. But making the move on her own and being assertive about it “gives her control of the process,” that source added. They also noted:

“It’s good that she did it.”

As we’ve previously covered, Lopez is said to be “heartbroken” that the situation has come to this point. A prior source had said this of the inter-family dynamic going on between Jennifer’s kids (16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony) and Affleck’s brood (Violet, 18, Finn, 15, and Samuel, 12 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner):

“She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken. The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

From here, the legal process of their split will take over. As we’ve come to learn, their split was privately official weeks before anyone else in the public knew that anything was amiss. So, clearly there were some significant problems playing out for quite a while to lead things up to this point.

Clearly, it’s not an easy time for anyone involved with the now-estranged couple — and most notably, not for the two A-listers themselves. Sending love and light during this difficult time as they navigate a world moving quickly towards life past their divorce from each other. Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)…

