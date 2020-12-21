John Krasinski’s Some Good News Is Back To Deliver Holiday Cheer -- With HUGE Celebrity Guests!

It’s a Christmas miracle!

John Krasinski is back with Some Good News! After a tear-jerking finale and dramatic criticism over the sale of the YouTube series to ViacomCBS, on Sunday, a new episode of the quarantine hit dropped with lots of surprise guest stars you won’t want to miss!

The host first highlighted a collection of fan art that was both flattering and very unflattering, joking:

“After closer inspection of this confounding face, I thought perhaps it was the Internet’s not-so-subtle hint that it would much prefer to have this show hosted by one Justin Timberlake.”

At which point JT appeared on screen to accept the offer, saying:

“I’ll do it.”

LOLz!

The laughs don’t stop there. A-lister George Clooney showed up as the best weatherman we’ve ever seen, staring at the sky declaring:

“Looks pretty good. Looks pretty good.”

Then came the most magical surprise of them all! During the “Hero Parent of the Week” segment, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (dressed as “Dwanta Claus”) gifted a hard-working dad (who was selling collector’s items in hopes of buying his children holiday gifts) a trip to visit him on the set of his new D.C. Universe film Black Adam! So cool!

“Dwanta Claus” and The Office star also announced a partnership with FedEx to donate $5 million to Toys for Tots in the father’s name!

AH-mazing!!

Ch-ch-check out the full episode (below) for some good ‘ol holiday cheer!

Happy holidays, Perezcious readers!!

[Image via Some Good News/YouTube]