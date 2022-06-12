John Mayer Says He Woke Up ‘Crying Like A Baby’ After Dreaming About Bob Saget

John Mayer is remembering his late friend Bob Saget.

During the new Netflix special Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, the 44-year-old musician recalled a dream he had one night about the comedian. According to John, a younger version of Bob appeared to him in the dream, and it felt so real he was startled awake to the point where he was “crying like a baby.” He said:

“The other night, I had a dream, and I woke up crying because I saw Bob. It was young Bob, and we were about to go into a restaurant. And I knew, and he didn’t know. I looked right at him and said, ‘You gotta know how much I love you.’ He went, ‘Yeah, I know. Fine.’”

Becoming emotional, John then took the opportunity to say those words out loud right before being encouraged by the Full House star to go back asleep:

“I remember I had to go back to sleep because I had something very important the next day, and I said out loud, ‘I love you, Bob, but I gotta go back to sleep.’ And I heard him say, ‘Go back to sleep, go back to sleep. You have to go back to sleep. You have to. You’ve got stuff tomorrow. You’ve gotta go back to sleep.’”

The singer continued:

“And that’s no different than the magic of when he was around. And I learned that. It is not a jump to go from here to there. Because there’s nothing different about the way we access the people we love when they’re there than when they’re here. And that is the magic of Bob Saget that keeps carrying on for me.”

In case you didn’t know, John and Bob’s friendship went back nearly two decades. Following the 65-year-old’s sudden death in January, the Gravity artist and comedian Jeff Ross were the ones to pick up his car from Los Angeles International Airport. John even paid and arranged for a private plane to transport Bob’s body from Florida to California for the funeral.

And later in the special, he opened up about the special and “unlikely” bond he had with the How I Met Your Mother alum:

“I got to have my own unique relationship with him, and I think he had his own unique relationship with me because I wasn’t a comic. Bob liked me because I was already kind of a poet… I speak in useless metaphors that only make sense to me but Bob would do that in ways that only made sense to him and for some reason, it was just like, ‘Yeah, you’re with me.’”

John added:

“The unlikeliness of our relationship spoke to the truth of it and the realness of it… Why would I otherwise hang out with Bob Saget if I didn’t love everything about him on a physical and metaphysical level?”

Sounds like they had a beautiful friendship…

