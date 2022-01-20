John Mayer Paid For Private Plane To Fly Bob Saget’s Body Home For Funeral After Death In Florida

What a remarkable thing to do.

John Mayer has gone out of his way to be supportive of his dear friend Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo in the wake of the actor’s shocking death. It turns out his recent act of kindness is the very reason the Full House star’s family and friends were able to lay him to rest last week.

According to Showbiz 411, the musician paid and arranged for a private plane to transport the stand-up comedian’s body from Florida to California. As Perezcious readers know, the performer died in Orlando on January 9, a day after putting on a show outside of Jacksonville. The 65-year-old was found dead in his hotel room, but authorities saw no signs of foul play or drug use. An investigation is ongoing to determine his cause of death, but at this point it looks like natural causes.

With the help of Mayer, the family was able to gather with Bob’s close circle at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Hollywood Hills on Friday. Many Full House co-stars were in attendance, including Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, all of whom played his TV daughters. And of course his bestie John Stamos was also there — and was even seen hugging Mayer before the event.

Speaking to People, a source explained:

“Bob’s friends are there 24/7 for [wife] Kelly [Rizzo] and his family.”

So great to hear! It’s devastating to lose a loved one so unexpectedly, so we’re sure everyone appreciates the support. Last week, the Free Fallin’ crooner and comedian Jeff Ross helped out the family by retrieving the How I Met Your Mother alum’s car from Los Angeles International Airport, where he had parked it before heading off on his comedy tour.

On their way home, they went on Instagram Live to reflect on their friend’s incredible life, the singer mused:

“I’ve never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life.”

He added:

“Everyone is so aware how universal Bob’s love for people was. The thing that just keeps coming up when people say they’re sorry is just, ‘I loved that guy.'”

To continue Saget’s legacy, Mayer created a fundraiser to support the Scleroderma Research Foundation, an organization near and dear to the celeb’s heart, especially after his sister Gay died of the disease in 1996. Sharing pics of a sweatshirt with Bob’s name on it surrounded by flowers, the 44-year-old shared:

“Bob Saget worked tirelessly to raise awareness and money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was so close to his heart. That’s why I asked @deansnuts and @littlepatterns to help design this hoodie to keep both his memory and the enduring fight for a cure alive. It’s available now.”

Fans can purchase the sweatshirt and give back to the foundation HERE. What a special way to pay tribute to the actor and support a cause he loved so much.

