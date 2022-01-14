Bob Saget's Wife Thanks John Mayer & Jeff Ross For Retrieving Comedian's Car From LAX: 'No Words For How Much This Meant'

Feeling the love!

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo is sending a public thank you to John Mayer and Jeff Ross for going out of their way to help her as she mourns her husband.

As we reported, on Wednesday, the musician and stand-up comedian went live from Mayer’s Instagram after picking up Saget’s Prius from the Los Angeles International Airport, where the Full House alum had parked it before heading to Florida for his comedy tour. Sadly, before he returned home, the actor passed away in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday. The cause of death has not been revealed.

After watching the moving IG Live, in which the friends reflected on all the things they loved and will miss about the How I Met Your Mother star, Kelly took to social media to repost the video and share her gratitude, writing:

“No words for how much this meant to me. These two men have been holding me up and taking care of me (along with many other incredible people who loved my husband more than anything).”

So sweet! The Eat Travel Rock blogger married the America’s Funniest Home Videos host in 2018, after first meeting just three years earlier. They shared an epic love, something many friends have commented on as they mourn the beloved star. These small acts of kindness have proved paramount in the journalist’s healing process. Continuing to thank John and Jeff, the 42-year-old concluded:

“But these two, driving our little Prius that Bob left at the airport, home, was such a solid. And I’m happy it gave them some time to ruminate and share their love of Bob with all who watched. The Prius is now home.”

So kind of the performers to take care of that task for her! And it clearly offered them a meaningful chance to grieve and reflect. If you haven’t watched their emotional eulogy, take a listen (below).

So special.

As of now, Rizzo has yet to speak in-depth about the loss, except for a statement to People which read:

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans, and his peers.”

Earlier this week, she also took to the ‘gram to acknowledge her silence, noting:

“When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”

She has consistently shared tributes from friends on her IG Story, so it’s clear that the outpouring of love has meant a great deal to the family! Aside from Kelly, Bob leaves behind daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. We’ll be keeping them in our hearts as the one-week anniversary of his death approaches.

