John Mulaney Finally Confirms He & Olivia Munn Got Married!

It’s true! John Mulaney is a married man… again!

As you may recall, a source close to the comedian revealed to People last month that he and Olivia Munn tied the knot during a small ceremony at a friend’s home in New York. The only guests in attendance were their 2-year-old son, Malcolm, Law & Order actor Sam Waterston, who officiated the wedding, and his wife. Neither Olivia nor John confirmed the reports at the time — though the Saturday Night Live alum seemingly spilled the beans about their plans to wed a month early. Oops! LOLz!

Now the cat is officially out of the bag! John finally confirmed his marriage to the 44-year-old actress during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday. On the episode, the Big Mouth star couldn’t help but gush about his wedding to Olivia — or his new in-laws! He said:

“I got married. Thanks a lot. It’s the best. This is the single greatest time in my life. I’ve been in a lot of interesting situations. Marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done. … They’re the best, man.”

John even brought his mother-in-law to the show! That’s how close he’s become with her family! Aww! He continued:

“Ms. Kim is here with me tonight. I’m so happy she came. One of them will come with you anywhere. And they call me John Mulaney — full name. Full name all the time. ‘Olivia’s here with John Mulaney.’ They’re the greatest.”

Amazing! Congratulations to John and Olivia again! Watch the episode (below):

