Adele Finally Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul -- In The CUTEST Way!

Adele is getting hitched! And this isn’t a report from a well-placed source or an unnamed insider — this is straight from the singer’s very own mouth!

As you may recall, we reported late last month about how business mogul Rich Paul had popped the question to the British-born crooner. Insiders at the time claimed she said YES! But Adele didn’t confirm or deny those reports. Until now! On Thursday, she very much confirmed her engagement! YAY!!!

During her concert in Munich, Germany, the Rolling In The Deep artist reacted in a surprising way when a fan yelled up to the stage and jokingly asked for her hand in marriage. Laughing away the fan’s off-the-cuff proposal, the Hello songstress responded by holding up her left hand, keying in on her left ring finger to signal an engagement, and saying:

“I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married, so I can’t.”

Awww!

The crowd was surprised by the reveal, but they quickly reacted approvingly, too! Ch-ch-check out the cute moment (below):

BTW, while Adele didn’t appear to be rocking a ring in that particular video, she was seen very late last month back in her home country with a massive pear-shamed diamond ring on THAT finger. Per Page Six, estimates are the eight-carat ring in question is worth over $875,000. So, Rich didn’t skimp out on the good stuff!

Regardless, we’re SO glad to hear the engagement reports are 100% legit — and confirmed by Adele herself! Loving this for her and her fiancé! Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]