Johnny Depp Scores MAJOR Legal Win Against Amber Heard About Promised Divorce Settlement Donation!

Johnny Depp is apparently having a very good day!

Why you may ask? Well, according to DailyMail.com, the 57-year-old actor earned a huge win in his court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard — all thanks to Judge Arthur Engoron, who granted 23 out of his 24 requests.

This basically means that the American Civil Liberties Union must cough up the paperwork Johnny’s legal team has been demanding — the documents that supposedly prove the Aquaman actress stuck to her word and donated part of the $7 million from their divorce settlement to them.

Related: Scarlett Johansson’s Agent Blasts Disney For Attacking Her Character



As we’ve reported, Heard previously insisted that she did not want her former husband’s money and decided to donate the cash from their split to both the ACLU and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

But attorneys for Depp suspect the entire kindhearted gesture was actually made possible by her billionaire ex Elon Musk — and that she pocketed the money! He has spent a very long time trying to track down where the dough went, especially after docs from the Children’s Hospital seemed to prove they were still waiting on their money. Now, it appears the Sweeney Todd star has finally become one step closer to potentially proving his case.

The only thing Engoron denied a request for was any documents relating to Amber’s role as a “brand ambassador” for the organization, DailyMail.com reported. Still, the judge decided that Depp “has satisfied the initial burden of stating the circumstances of reasons underlying the subpoena… the ACLU has failed to demonstrate that the information sought it utterly irrelevant to the action.” He then concluded:

“Thus, for the reasons stated herein, the petition is granted and denied in part and respondents are ordered to comply with all subpoenas with the exception of… documents pertaining to Ms. Heard’s role as a brand ambassador for the ACLU.”

Wow!

Thoughts on Johnny’s major legal win, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via JRP/WENN, IPA/WENN]