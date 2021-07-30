Scarlett Johansson’s Agent BLASTS Disney For Attacking Star's Character & ‘Weaponizing Her Success’!

Things are getting heated between Scarlett Johansson and Disney!

On Friday, the star’s agent Bryan Lourd fired back at the company for “shamelessly and falsely” accusing his client of being “insensitive” to the global pandemic and for publishing her huge paycheck to the press “in an attempt to weaponize her success.” As you may recall, the entertainment conglomerate issued an brutal statement after Johansson made headlines claiming that her contract was breached when Black Widow was released on Disney+ at the same time it was out in theaters. The corporation said the suit had “no merit,” responding:

“The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Disney also disclosed her $20 million salary for the action film, while also claiming the streaming service release “significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation.” However, they never addressed whether or not they had renegotiated Johansson’s contract to include streaming. So who knows what really went down between the two powerhouses!

Now, Lourd (who also happens to be Billie Lourd‘s poppa) has slammed the business for its harsh response in a statement obtained by Deadline, detailing:

“They have shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear to be someone they and I know she isn’t.”

The elite agent also mentioned how Scarlett has been a great asset to Disney on nine movies so far, earning the company and shareholders “billions” at the end of the day. He continued:

“The company included her salary in their press statement in an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and businesswoman, as if that were something she should be ashamed of. Scarlett is extremely proud of the work that she, and all of the actors, writers, directors, producers, and the Marvel creative team have been a part of for well over a decade.”

As she should be! Lourd then claimed that the Mouse House purposefully disregarded ScarJo and others when they made their decision to move to Disney+, as a way to combat the limitations of the pandemic:

“This suit was filed as a result of Disney’s decision to knowingly violate Scarlett’s contract. They have very deliberately moved the revenue stream and profits to the Disney+ side of the company leaving artistic and financial partners out of their new equation. That’s it, pure and simple.”

The CAA co-chairman then got his final dig in by adding:

“Disney’s direct attack on her character and all else they implied is beneath the company that many of us in the creative community have worked with successfully for decades.”

Ouch!!!

After this statement, it doesn’t seem like the legal war between and Scarlett and Disney will be dying down anytime soon! What are your thoughts on the latest clapback between the two? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below).

