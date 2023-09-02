Johnny Depp & Jenna Ortega React To Rumor That They Are Dating!

Are Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega dating???

The 60-year-old actor and 20-year-old actress were romantically linked when the popular gossip account DeuxMoi posted that the two had been spotted together. On top of the rumored relationship, the social media maven also noted they were possibly working together on Beetlejuice 2, which is set to be released next fall. Um…what?!

However, Johnny and Jenna want to make it clear to everyone that this is nothing more than a “ridiculous” rumor being spread around. A rep for The Pirates of the Caribbean alum shut down the claims to Dailymail.com on Saturday, saying he does not have any “personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever.” The statement continued:

“He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

As for Jenna? The Wednesday star reportedly wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram Stories:

“I can’t even laugh. I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

So there you have it! No romance here! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

