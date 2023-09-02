Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Speculation That Her Song Vampire Is About Taylor Swift Feud!

Olivia Rodrigo finally addressed her rumored feud with Taylor Swift… sort of.

As you know, there have been rumors that the pals had a falling out for a while now. Fans noticed their friendship began to fizzle when Olivia faced some copyright issues on her album Sour, forcing her to name the 33-year-old songstress as a co-writer on Deja Vu due to similarities to the song Cruel Summer.

But it wasn’t just the songwriting credit that seemed to ruin their friendship! The final nail in the coffin seemed to be when Taylor became close with Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia’s alleged rival. She even brought on the 24-year-old as an opener on The Eras Tour! The same tour that Olivia has not attended yet! Oof. Adding fuel to the feud speculation? Fans believe her song Vampire was about Miss Swift and their rumored beef, specifically pointing to the line, “Bloodsucker, fame f**ker, bleedin’ me dry like a goddamn vampire.” Listen to the song (below):

What does Olivia have to say about the fan theory? Well, she talked about the feud speculation in a new interview with The Guardian! The actress told the outlet that she was “very surprised when people thought” the track was about Taylor. But innerestingly enough, she did not exactly deny the rift rumors! Instead, she said:

“How do I answer this? I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

How vague of you, Miss Olivia!

At this point, there is no denying she and Taylor have some bad blood between them. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]