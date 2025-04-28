JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes Reveal The Truth About ‘Soulmate’ Connection After Celebrity Big Brother UK -- And Why She REALLY Broke Up With Kath Ebbs!

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are addressing all the rumors surrounding their flirty dynamic!

On Monday, the Celebrity Big Brother UK housemates appeared side-by-side on British talk show This Morning for their first ever joint TV interview. And they revealed a LOT! The pair opened up about their “tight bond,” which everyone and their momma saw quickly blossom over the course of the last few weeks, despite JoJo’s relationship back home with Australian DJ Kath Ebbs. The Dance Moms alum explained:

“Obviously we’re close, obviously we’re tight.”

Uhhhh, yeah. That much is clear! Ha!

Chris went on to elaborate:

“Our friendship is — it’s hard to explain. It’s just a really strong bond between two people. Just a strong friendship.”

So it’s just your run of the mill friendship? Well, not quite. He continued:

“I think you can have a soulmate friendship. I think that’s a thing. And to me it’s like that energy where it’s not the standard friendship that you have with your friends but it’s still a friendship. We are friends.”

OMG! Soulmates?!

He went on:

“I found it strange because it was such a strong friendship but having someone in there to go through an experience like that to have every day when you’re emotional, when you’re down, when you’re happy. That was beautiful. That is genuinely an amazing thing and probably my favorite thing I got from the whole [experience].”

To clarify, host Ben Shephard straight up asked JoJo if she would ever want her “platonic” relationship with Chris to turn “romantic” — and she definitely didn’t say no! The 21-year-old dished:

“He’s a gorgeous boy … Look, he’s a great guy, it is platonic, we have a lot of fun together. Life is life and I don’t know any future of anything, but I’m really grateful for our dynamic that we have and our bond that we have and whatever life does life will do.”

Sooooo in other words, she’s definitely leaving the door open! She is a single woman after all!

As we reported over the weekend, JoJo’s now-ex Kath, who uses they/she pronouns, revealed on Instagram that the Nickelodeon alum dumped them at the CBB UK wrap party in London. Yeesh! But according to JoJo, it was a long time coming:

“Honestly when I went into the house, day one was fun, day two fun, but then day three I was in my own thoughts, away from everyone I know and outside opinions. I sat with myself and really realized things I was okay with in my life I never should have been okay with. So many things. Obviously I wanted to hold them inside, didn’t want to air it out publicly. There were things I knew I shouldn’t be okay with and I’m not happy.”

She didn’t give specifics, but explained that the second she left the CBB UK house, she knew what she needed to do:

“I knew as soon as I got out I wanted to fix things and make the changes I needed to make. The first thing you want to do is exactly what you need to make it as good as you can.”

However, breaking things off at the wrap party wasn’t her first plan:

“I’ll be honest, that was not a plan or my intention. It wasn’t supposed to happen like that. They weren’t going to come, then an hour into the party they attended, one thing lead to another, they asked if I was happy and I said no. The conversation took place there.”

Yikes… You can watch their full interview (below):

What are YOUR thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Do you want to see JoJo and Chris become an item? Let us know in the comments down below!

