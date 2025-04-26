JoJo Siwa's Partner Kath Ebbs Reveals Singer DUMPED THEM At Celebrity Big Brother UK Party After Flirty Chris Hughes Relationship!

JoJo Siwa’s partner has a shocking update (for some) about their relationship now that Celebrity Big Brother UK has wrapped!

As you know, the 21-year-old singer, who now identifies as queer, grew very close to her housemate Chris Hughes during their time together on the reality show this month. What started as the Love Island UK star, who is 11 years her senior, defending JoJo from Mickey Rourke when he repeatedly spewed homophobic comments at her blossomed into something more… something very flirty!

Throughout CBB, viewers saw the pair cuddle, slow dance, and show physical affection toward each other. Things even progressed to a KISS on the shoulder! The problem with all that? JoJo had been in a relationship! The Karma artist dated Australian DJ Kath Ebbs, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/she pronouns. They supported JoJo online, especially during the homophobia scandal. But when JoJo started to cozy up to Chris, Kath’s posts stopped! You probably know why! If fans thought the reality star got too close for comfort with Chris, they must have felt the same way!

Related: Rory McIlroy Tries To Brush Off Marriage Problems — But Insiders Say It’s BAD!

And after watching the flirty relationship play out in real-time, Kath broke their silence over the matter, saying they are “humiliated”… and have been left heartbroken! They took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal JoJo DUMPED THEM at the Celebrity Big Brother UK after-party! OMG! The actor said in a video:

“Hello, internet. I don’t even know where to begin. I am filming this in a complete state of shock, which I know is probably distressing and is probably giving go have a sleep. I honestly feel so numbed out right now and so disorientated that I feel like the only thing I have to do in this situation is to finally address it after two weeks of sitting back watching certain things unfold and not being able to get any clarity from the person that it involved.”

Kath accused JoJo of “love bombing” them, claiming the Dance Moms alum wanted to marry them before CBB! Whoa! What! They expressed:

“I guess in an odd way, I haven’t processed it enough I don’t know whether to call it love bombing or whatever but it seems to me I have experienced a version of that. Being told I am the love of someone’s life, being asked to marry them before this social experiment. Being adored throughout behind closed doors.”

Now, Kath shared they are “hurt” by what she saw on the show between JoJo and Chris and “feel further humiliated” as they wanted to work things out and “get clarity.” However, that is not what the Nickelodeon star wanted. Kath continued:

“In the last eight hours, I flew here and I went to the live show to show up for my partner and support them in their experience and then later on address my feelings of hurt and work through them like all relationships do. But before I could even get back to the hotel, I went to the afterparty with my, I guess now ex, crazy thing to say, and was dumped in the party.”

According to the I’ve Always Said That host, JoJo told them she had “confused feelings.” While Kath doesn’t elaborate, we all can guess what the Boomerang artist meant! She’s talking about Chris! Kath said:

“I was told that there are ‘confused feelings there’ take from that what you will and that they had realized in the house that I wasn’t the person that they wanted to spend the foreseeable.”

Oof. We feel so bad for Kath! They traveled all the way to the UK to support JoJo, even after seeing her flirty interactions with Chris… only to get broken up with. That is brutal. Watch her video (below):

At this time, JoJo has not addressed the split. But what are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised by the breakup? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via JoJo Siwa/Kath Ebbs/Instagram, Big Brother UK/YouTube]