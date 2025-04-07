JoJo Siwa Has Entered The Celebrity Big Brother House -- But Here's Why Fans Are Sad For Her!

JoJo Siwa is in the house!

A brand new season of the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother began on Monday, and the former Nickelodeon child star was the second housemate to enter the house. In an interview introducing herself to viewers, the singer boasted about her 80 million followers and insisted there’d be no “hiding” her in the house, she teased:

“When people first meet me, they’re like, ‘Who is this 21 year old? Oh my god, she’s gonna be so annoying.’ And then they get to know me and they’re like, ‘Wait, this bitch is funny!'”

The self-proclaimed “CEO of gay pop” arrived to massive applause from a live crowd and she looked so excited to be there! And on X (Twitter), her arrival was met with a similar excitement.

Ch-ch-check it out:

Jojo Siwa in the new season of ‘Celebrity Big Brother.’ pic.twitter.com/ppksPRhdNw — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 7, 2025

JOJO SIWA HAS ENTERED THE CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER HOUSE #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/w5ahR4Mwoh — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) April 7, 2025

Reacting to the unexpected casting, viewers wrote:

“i cannot believe jojo siwa is actually in the big brother house” “I’m excited that Jojo Siwa is in the house. Cause she has a full on persona and is the epitome of how ridiculous LA culture is.. It’s gonna be insane watching her slowly unravel being on camera 24 hours a day. I think this will not only do her good, but be a good watch.”

Though others were feeling totally sad for the star, adding:

“I’m so scared for Jojo Siwa, she’s not ready to be exposed to this level of British person” “Laughing thinking about Jojo not having a CLUE who anyone else is when they walk in #cbbuk”

I feel so bad for Jojo Siwa these B/C list UK celebrities are meeting each other with so much knowledge and past linkages to each other and here she is #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/RyO0EG6qs5 — nate (@ShadyBBUKFacts) April 7, 2025

LOLz!

Gonna be a wild ride for her on the show! Any guesses on what’ll happen?? Sound OFF (below)!

