Star Seeker

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa & GF Dakayla Wilson Split After CRAZY Expensive Vacation -- Details!

JoJo Siwa & GF Dakayla Wilson Split After CRAZY Expensive Vacation

JoJo Siwa and Dakayla Wilson are over!

Three months after going public with their romance, the Karma singer and the So You Think You Can Dance alum have gone their separate ways! JoJo revealed as much at the American Reality Television Awards on Monday, telling People:

“We have gone our separate ways, but she is an amazing girl. I got my own fun holiday plans, and I know she’s got her family that she’s spent the holidays with. I’m happy for her that she has [them].”

Awww! Too bad!

The pair met on 18 of SYTYCD, where JoJo was a judge and Dakayla was a contestant.

@itsjojosiwa

Best 24 hours back in LA with my hearts favorite human before i’m off to NYC❤️@DAKAYLA WILSON

♬ original sound – Annija

This all comes just a month after the Dance Moms alum dropped a whopping $30k on a dream vacation in Hawaii for Dakayla’s 19th birthday. Seriously!! She told E! News last month:

“We’re about to take her on the best birthday extravaganza, we’re going to Hawaii. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The 21-year-old added at the time:

“But look, it’s not about the money. It’s about the person, it’s about the time and the thing you do and the experience.”

Well, clearly she was worth it! Too bad they couldn’t work things out in the long run, tho! Especially after JoJo burned such a big hole in her wallet! Ha!

Reactions?? Share ’em (below)!

[Images via Dakayla Wilson/TikTok & NBC/YouTube]

Nov 20, 2024 09:39am PDT

