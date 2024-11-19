Brianna Chickenfry Reveals She’s In ‘Intensive Therapy’ After Zach Bryan Breakup

Brianna Chickenfry is putting in work to heal from her relationship with Zach Bryan.

After she was caught getting cozy with a mystery Australian hunk over the weekend, the Barstool Sports personality defended herself for having some fun while getting over the allegedly toxic romance. She said in a TikTok on Monday:

“If you guys think I’m ever going to have a boyfriend again, I am in intensive therapy.”

Oof.

But then she went on to stress that this wasn’t serious, insisting:

“I said in my video before that, I’m hanging out with a guy who is going back to Australia — I’m never going to see him again. I’m not allowed to live a little? I’m not allowed to smooch a little?”

Hah!

In the comments, she added more context, too:

“We literally met them at a bar 2 days ago now they are back in Aussie .”

Check it out:

Nothing wrong with having a little fun! Especially since she’s already claimed Zach was cheating on her the whole time they were together. But then after she posted a video of her cozying up to the new guy, a fan called her out for moving on “too fast.” The BFFs podcaster replied:

“Well I was cheated on my whole relationship so yeah.”

Remember, she previously alleged that the Something In The Orange singer showed her an “engagement ring” while he was supposedly simultaneously DMing other girls. So awful. And this is just one of many things Brianna has had to come to terms with since their sudden breakup in October!

In a since-deleted TikTok over the weekend, she threatened to release video proof of Zach allegedly abusing her if he continued to post photos of the cat she claims he stole amid the breakup. So far, she hasn’t released any receipts. That said, in an episode of her podcast, she revealed that she turned down $12 million and refused to sign an NDA following the split. You only offer up that amount of money if you’ve got something seriously bad to hide! So, no wonder she is in therapy!

We really hope she gets the help she needs to overcome any lingering issues from this relationship. And heck yeah, she should be having fun and smooching when she feels up to it. No need to stay hung up on someone who never treated her right!

Thoughts? Share ‘ em (below)!

