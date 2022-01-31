There's A New 'Hot Mugshot Guy' In Town -- The 'Fit Felon'!

Wanted: UK’s hottest criminal??

On Thursday, the West Yorkshire Police Department released a mugshot of a convicted burglar, Jonathan Cahill, who is being recalled to prison after breaking the terms of his early release last September, having already served part of his sentence.

But rather than worry about the criminal on the loose or trying to help cops find the 37-year-old, thousands of hot-and-bothered commenters couldn’t help poke some fun at the square-jawed hottie, now dubbed the “fit felon,” according to YorkshireLive. June Brown, one commentator spotted responding to the viral post by The Sun, quipped:

“What’s his crime … breaking hearts or houses?”

LOLz!

Meanwhile, others joked about wanting him handcuffed or even tied to their beds (!!!). Some users also added:

“If I find him can I keep him?” “Should be easy to find … half the women in West Yorkshire will be chasing him.”

According to the outlet, more than 8,000 similar comments flooded into the department’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, forcing them to disable comments and delete the post as necessary. Wow!! You can still see a few responses on their Twitter (below).

Can you help us to locate Jonathan Cahill, who has been recalled to prison?

He is 37 years old and is believed to be residing in the Wakefield area.

Please share our appeal below and contact us if you can help our officers to locate him. https://t.co/OliZVWYU7U pic.twitter.com/gbNJnla02F — West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) January 27, 2022

This comes after Jeremy Meeks, a model from California, was dubbed the original “hot felon” or “hot mugshot guy” back in 2014. Unfortunately, all the social media attention on the photo isn’t helping the police find their convict… yet, at least.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Do U find the felon swoon-worthy?

[Image via West Yorkshire Police]