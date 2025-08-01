Josh Duggar Attacks Witness Who Testified He Molested A 4-Year-Old -- Says She Was Just 'Bitter' He Didn't Marry Her Daughter

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Josh Duggar will do anything to convince everyone he’s innocent of child pornography possession — even if it means calling a longtime family friend a “bitter” liar.

In the most shocking, harrowing part of the reality star’s trial, Jim and Bobye Holt took the stand to reveal more than the public had ever heard about Josh’s teenage child molestation confessions.

We knew he’d confessed to touching his younger sisters and another girl while they slept. But this was far, far worse. When he was 15 years old, Josh was “courting” the Holts’ daughter — who was the same age. But he was apparently more interested in their much younger daughters. In what appears to be a separate incident of child molestation — a year after the thing with his sisters — he allegedly confessed to the Holts he’d been “inappropriately touching” four of their daughters in their genital area for some time. The youngest was apparently just 4 years old.

Related: Jim Bob Duggar Lashes Out At Female Prosecutor In GROSS Transcript From Child Porn Hearing

Bobye Holt told the court the incident only came to their attention because one little girl “woke up and hit him” — leaving him no choice but to admit what he’d done. Bobye’s testimony didn’t make it sound like the most remorseful confession:

“He told me she snitched on him.”

We know, of course, that Josh got away with all of the child molestation incidents with no actual consequences. We only learned about it all many years later thanks to a leaked police report. And we wouldn’t have heard about this either, if he hadn’t grown up to be a consumer of child pornography.

Well, it probably won’t shock you to learn Josh still isn’t showing contrition during his 12+ year prison stay. Instead he’s putting his teen girlfriend’s mother on blast.

In a new motion for a new trial obtained by The US Sun, Josh is claiming he was “deprived of a fair trial.” He argues his “constitutional rights” were “violated” by the court allowing “uncorroborated and prejudicial testimony” from Bobye Holt:

“Despite multiple objections from defense counsel, the trial court allowed Holt to testify about an alleged confession of uncharged criminal conduct by the defendant dating back to 2003.”

Josh, who is now representing himself after being dropped by all the other lawyers, claimed “the prosecution failed to disclose key facts undermining her credibility.” What were these “key facts”?

He says she posted “anti-Duggar” statements on social media. Hmm, why would she have reason to dislike Josh and his family? Because he molested her daughters, probably scarring them for life, and his family used their political power to sweep it under the rug? We’d be posting negative statements online, too! In fact, we have been ever since hearing about this disgusting behavior!

What is he trying to say, that her anti-Duggar feelings are some inherent bias like racism? Not exactly. He offers an alternative explanation for the real reason she’d lie under oath about an innocent man. Because he married Anna instead of her daughter. Yeah. He really said that. He wrote:

“In many ways, she resembled a bitter ex who hated Joshua since she couldn’t have him for her own daughter.”

Wow. He also used her appearance in Shiny Happy People, the Duggar docuseries on Amazon Prime Video, as more *evidence* she was biased against him.

“She also participated in paid, anti-Duggar media productions, including an Amazon docuseries, appearing alongside her husband, which directly defamed and disparaged the Duggar family. This pattern of hostility and bias was not disclosed to the jury.”

Again, based on her testimony, he gave her reason to be hostile. Being upset about someone molesting your children and therefore testifying about them molesting your children isn’t “bias.” That’s just called being a witness.

[Image via Washington County Detention Center/Prime Video.]