Judge Mathis' Wife Files For Divorce After 39 YEARS Of Marriage

To say this is a shock would be an understatement!

Now, we all know Judge Greg Mathis as the charismatic daytime TV judge with a HIGHlarious personality and a big love for his family. So we couldn’t pick our jaws up off the floor when we heard he’s getting a divorce! Yep, on Thursday Linda Reese Mathis officially filed to separate from her husband of 39 YEARS.

Related: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Divorce Is ‘For The Best,’ Says Friend!

Now, what on earth could go wrong in almost four whole decades in a marriage? We mean, that’s a lifetime! They’ve got kids AND grandkids! Heck, he’s 64 years old and she’s 61, basically their entire adult lives were spent together. And from the way Judge Mathis talked often on his shows, they seemed so happy. We mean, look at these two!

Precious! So… what went wrong?! Did something big happen? Lots of little things? Were they just growing apart and keeping it private??

Linda listed their reason for separation as “irreconcilable differences” — differences big enough to destroy a nearly 40 year marriage apparently. But that really doesn’t give us much to work with here. She also filed for her requirement of spousal support to be waived, while she’s demanding support from the Judge — and is looking for her soon-to-be ex to pay all her court fees.

Linda listed their date of separation as July 17, so this has apparently been going on for a while. Judge Mathis has yet to respond to the petition his estranged wife filed, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as more info becomes available.

Reactions to this shocking news, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Judge Mathis/YouTube/Linda Reese Mathis/Instagram]