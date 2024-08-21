Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Divorce Is ‘For The Best,’ Says Mutual Friend!

It’s official. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are over again. And it was the “best” decision for both of them! At least so says their mutual pal.

As we previously reported, the 55-year-old singer filed for divorce on Tuesday in Los Angeles — the second anniversary of their extravagant wedding in Georgia. Ouch. Of course, the news was not that surprising since J.Lo and Ben have been facing breakup rumors for months. Yet the official news of Bennifer 2.0 ending is still heartbreaking. Many — including us — hoped their relationship would last this time. However, no matter how anyone feels, it sounds like the breakup was ultimately the right call.

A source who knows both Ben and Jennifer told Yahoo Entertainment on Tuesday evening:

“It’s sad, but it’s for the best. They are just different people when it comes down to it, but there’s been a lot of love there over the years.”

Multiple insiders explained to the outlet that the problems that broke up Ben and Jennifer the first time around in 2004, such as their priorities, career ambitions, and how much they wanted to share their personal lives with the public, came up again two decades later during their marriage. Of course, this is nothing we haven’t heard before. Jennifer likes to live in the spotlight, while Ben strives for as much privacy as possible. Countless sources have said fame was a huge issue. And even the exes said their different approaches to it caused some stress in their romance!

In her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the director shared that he asked not to have their “relationship on social media” when they got back together. But he soon realized it was an unfair request and needed to “compromise.” Jennifer even recognized Ben was uncomfortable opening up about their lives and being her “muse” for her musical film and album inspired by their love story. Mind you, those projects ended up flopping… like their marriage now. Oof.

The Yahoo insiders also noted some in their inner circle noticed tension in the relationship when these projects dropped. Then, according to her divorce filing, they were done a few months later. She listed their date of separation as April 26. Those differences became glaringly obvious following all those releases, apparently!

And after everything we heard about their split these past few months? It really does seem like their divorce is “for the best.” Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

