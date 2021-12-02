Pretty Little Liars Alum Julian Morris Comes Out, Reveals He's Had A Boyfriend For 18 YEARS!

They don’t call it a “private life” for nothing!

Julian Morris, a hunky British actor you may know from Pretty Little Liars and New Girl, came out on Thursday in a sweet anniversary post celebrating a whopping 18 YEARS with his boyfriend, artist Landon Ross.

The actor wasn’t necessarily “in the closet” or keeping his relationship on the down low — in fact, the couple is all over each others’ Instagrams. That said, this appears to be the first time they’ve commemorated their anniversary (or posted any smooching pics!) publicly. And it’s definitely an occasion worth celebrating!

Julian shared several sweet snaps of the couple, with the caption:

“18 years together, and they were the best ones because they were with you. I love you @landonross

Awwwwww!

Landon also shared a carousel of cute pics, writing:

“Beginning our 19th year is the best thing in life. I love you.”

The duo was met with an outpouring of love and support from friends like Finn Jones, Jojo, Nyle DiMarco, and Charlie Carver as well as fellow PLL alums Ian Harding, Brant Daughtery, and Keegan Allen. Zelda Williams humorously pointed out:

“To put this accomplishment into perspective, if I found love tomorrow, I’d be 50 by the time I celebrated that milestone Love you guys and your love so damn much! “

That is a seriously amazing relationship milestone! Congrats to this low key couple, and wishing them many more years of happiness ahead!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN & Landon Ross/Instagram]