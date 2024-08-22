Julianne Hough Defends THAT Viral ‘Energy Work’ Video After Fans Roasted Her For It!

Got A Tip?

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough has no shame in her game!

Do y’all remember like five years ago when the Dancing with the Stars host lit the internet on fire with her viral “energy work session”? You know, the one that took place in front of an audience at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Switzerland? A “practitioner” named Dr. John Amaral waved his hands above Julianne’s rear to fiddle with her energy chords! Well, she reacted pretty memorably at the time — like, by screaming and flailing around. It, well… kind of looked like he was pulling the negative energy from her butt. Please refresh yourselves (below):

That was certainly something! At the time, netizens had quite the heyday with the video. From comparing it to The Exorcist to wondering if girl was having an orgasm, people had a LOT to say. Her brother Derek Hough defended it as “ahead of its time,” and nearly five years later, Julianne still stands by it!

While talking about her new book Everything We Never Knew on the Off the Vine podcast on Tuesday, the 36-year-old got candid about how she “really wanted it to feel supernatural” after having “a few of those supernatural experiences” herself. Specifically, her viral energy healing session… Which she definitely saw all the colorful reactions to! She told host Kaitlyn Bristowe:

“I did this energy work session and it went viral and people were like, ‘She’s got demons and an exorcist coming out of her butthole,’ or something like that.”

OMFG! Ha!

She continued:

“That was almost five years ago, and so now [energy work is] so much more accessible, people understand what’s happening, and energy is everything.”

She exclaimed that “everything” is energy — even the very table she was sitting at for the interview! And just as much as she stands by her energy work, she praises Gwyneth Paltrow for doing the same:

“Whatever you say about her, if she’s ‘woo woo’ or whatever, I am so grateful for her because she probably took more flack [than] anybody out there because she was a pioneer and when you’re a pioneer in something and you have the courage and the guts to put it out there, you will absolutely get backlash. Completely. And so I give her so much props. She took a lot of hits for people who are trying to get that message out.

You can listen to Julianne’s full interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe/YouTube & Julianne Hough/Instagram]

Aug 22, 2024 11:50am PDT

