Julianne Hough Thinks THIS DWTS Champion Didn't Deserve To Win!

Julianne Hough agrees with a controversial fan opinion on Dancing With The Stars!

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, the 36-year-old revealed that she thinks the season 27 winner of the dance competition show didn’t deserve his place. In the clip, guest host Mickey Guyton said she thinks champ Bobby Bones shouldn’t have taken home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy — and Julianne was totally in agreement:

“Oh, I actually agree with you! And I think it’s because of the fanbase, right? It’s all about the fanbase on that show.”

In fact, she went on to add that she thinks he’s just not a great dancer in general:

“He was not the best dancer, I agree.”

The DWTS host quickly clarified her stance along with Mickey, though, and they both said he had “great” fans who “love him.” You can see the clip (below):

If you don’t remember, Bobby did the popular “flossing” dance move with his partner Sharna Burgess on the show, which racked up TONS of fan votes and got him the win.

What do U think about Julianne’s opinion on Bobby’s big win, Perezcious readers? Do U agree? Sound OFF (below).

Aug 19, 2024 11:03am PDT

