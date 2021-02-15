This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Just What The Doctor Ordered – The CBD Penicillin Cocktail

If you’re looking for a perfect “quarantine cocktail,” you’d be hard-pressed to find a better-named drink than the penicillin. While this cocktail may not “cure what ails you,” it’ll certainly put you in a healthy state of mind. Anyone who loves Scotch with a little spice and citrus won’t have any problems sipping this “prescription.”

Of course, we couldn’t help adding a dropperful of our “healing” hemp-derived CBD oil to this “medicinal” brew. CBD might not be as potent as an antibacterial, but please don’t discount this cannabinoid’s therapeutic potential!

CBD Penicillin Cocktail

Unquestionably, the most exotic ingredient in the penicillin is a spirit known as Laphroaig. This Scottish whiskey is in a particular category known as “Islay single malts,” and it’s usually aged about 10 – 15 years.

Considering this cocktail’s name, it shouldn’t come as a surprise Laphroaig has a “medicinal” taste. Other common words used to describe Laphroaig’s taste include “peaty,” “boggy,” and “smoky.”

If you never had an Islay single malt before, it may take a few sips to adjust to this spirit’s distinctive flavor. We’d recommend tasting a little bit of this whiskey before making the penicillin to gauge your reaction. While you could sub with other Islay single malts, Laphroaig is the most popular brand for the penicillin cocktail.

Ingredients

2 oz Scotch

¾ oz lemon juice

3/8 oz honey syrup

3/8 oz ginger syrup

Dash of Laphroaig

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Fresh ginger slices

Directions

Pour Scotch, lemon juice, honey syrup, and ginger syrup in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass

Float a dash of Laphroaig by pouring over the back of a barspoon

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and ginger slices

The easiest way to enhance any cocktail recipe is to use homemade ingredients. Not only do DIY syrups taste better, but they’re also free from any unnecessary additives and artificial sugars.

Thankfully, it’s super simple to make your own honey syrup at home. As we explained in the CBD Brown Derby recipe, honey syrup is a combination of warm water and honey (duh). You could find the full recipe on how to make honey syrup in this post.

While it’s a little more challenging to make ginger syrup at home, it’s not too tricky if you have a blender and a nut bag. All you have to do is blend equal parts white sugar, boiling water, and fresh ginger in your blender until they’re smooth. Next, pour this mixture into your nut bag over a bowl and strain it. You could then pour this syrup into an airtight bottle and place it in the fridge for about 1 – 2 weeks.

If you don’t feel like making ginger syrup, you could muddle fresh ginger in your cocktail tin before shaking. Just keep in mind this will make your drink extra spicy. To “inject” a little sweetness, you might want to throw in a dab of simple syrup.

