Justin Baldoni’s Former Publicist Accuses Him Of HARASSMENT! A Lot! Stephanie Jones Claims: Did she just expose herself to another lawsuit? Justin Baldoni‘s ex-rep…. Related Posts Shady Blake Lively AVOIDING Being Deposed! Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Reveals: Blake Lively WILL Testify In Upcoming Justin Baldoni Trial, Her Lawyer Confirms -- But What About Ryan Reynolds & Other A-Listers?? Blake Lively DOXXED Justin Baldoni’s Team! Safety Concerns Are Real! Threats Are Coming In And They Reveal: Blake Lively To Blame? Kidnapping Threat EXPOSED! Arsonist Arrested! This Is So Crazy!!!! Justin Baldoni: CLICK HERE TO COMMENT May 09, 2025 14:29pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Legal Matters PerezTV YouTube