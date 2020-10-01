Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary With The Sweetest Messages To Each Other!

These posts are so sweet, you could get a cavity reading them!

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber were in a super celebratory mood on Wednesday, and for good reason: the day marked the one-year anniversary of their lovely 2019 wedding down in South Carolina. Ahhh, a full year of wedded bliss… where does the time go?!

The 26-year-old pop superstar and his beloved bride have repeatedly shown off their adoration for each other in front of a fawning public, but yesterday’s tributes turned it up a notch! And here’s hoping there will be many more anniversaries for the couple just like this one… and better!

The Canadian singer kicked things off with his tribute post to wife Hailey, writing to her on IG that he is “lucky to be YOUR husband,” and adding (below):

“You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”

What a sweet note! And coming from such a place of love!

Along with it, the Biebs shared a photo from their nuptials a year (and a day) ago:

Loving it! The Biebs sure cleans up good, doesn’t he?! LOLz!

Not to be outdone, Stephen Baldwin‘s famous daughter shared a full series of pics from the 2019 ceremony, and noted how she wishes she “could live this day over and over.”

These pics are so cute:

Love it! So fun to see this couple’s love blossom like this!

And the snaps are so traditional, classic, and timeless… great photography! And such a great sense of style! Truly, a set of pictures these two will keep and cherish for the rest of their lives!!!

Of course, this ceremony was the couple’s “second” wedding after first (officially) getting married in a New York City courthouse. But considering the second time around down in South Carolina included friends, family, and loved ones, something tells us it will always hold a VERY special place in their hearts!

And what’s up next for the couple, anyways? Well… maybe a baby?!?! We’ve been reporting over the past year how the talented twosome is considering making the jump. Now that they’ve settled into married life, it might just be the perfect time to make that move! Just saying!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Hard to believe these two had their ceremony a year ago, isn’t it?! Time flies… Ah, well. Congrats to the happy couple! Here’s to MANY more good years ahead!

