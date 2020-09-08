Justin Bieber Shows Off HUGE New Neck Tattoo — Look!

Just when we thought Justin Bieber didn’t have room for any more ink, he surprises us all!

On Monday, the 26-year-old added a long-stemmed rose design (pictured above) to his ever-growing collection of more than 60 tattoos, courtesy of celeb-favorite tattooist Dr. Woo.

It’s unclear what the flower exactly signifies, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it had something to do with wife Hailey Bieber, who he has dedicated ink to in the past, including the cursive script “forever” on the opposite side of his neck, which matches the 23-year-old’s “lover” tattoo, both done by the famous tattoo artist.

The Sorry crooner uploaded a video of Dr. Woo in action, plus a second selfie to debut his new art:

Looks like it must have hurt!! What do U think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram.]