Justin Bieber Shares SUPER Sweet Birthday Post For Hailey: 'My Biggest Dream Is Growing Old With You'

Justin Bieber is getting mushy AF!

The pop superstar’s wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, turns 24 years old on Sunday, and so her Canadian hubby decided it’d be best to go over the top with a super-sweet (and kind of cheesy! LOLz!) appreciation post. Of course, this isn’t the first time he’s done this or anything, but every time he does, it just feels so sweet and genuine!

Related: Hillsong Fired Justin Bieber’s Former Pastor Because He Cheated On His Wife…

As you can see (below), Justin calls his beloved wife his “safe place,” and adds how he is “home” wherever she is, and “I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are.” Awww! Those are big, VERY sweet words!

Ch-ch-check the full thing out HERE:

Wow!

Very strong words from a man apparently very much still in love with his wife after the beginning of their travels into marriage!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Share your opinions and more down in the comments (below)…

And good for these two… you really love to see it!!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]