Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Shares ADORABLE New Pic Lounging With Baby Jack Blues! Aww!

Justin Bieber Shares New ADORABLE Pic Lounging On Couch With Baby Son Jack Blues! Aww!

Justin Bieber posted another new pic with Jack Blues!

On Sunday, the 31-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to give us another glimpse at his and Hailey Bieber‘s baby! The sweet snap looked so cozy, with JB lying across the couch and the 7-month-old sitting on his dad’s lap as they took some time to just have a lazy day. So cute!

The Yummy singer was shirtless with pink socks, and had a colorful blanket covering his lap for the little one, who was sporting a brightly colored shirt himself. The Biebs gazed at the camera and held out his cap, looking ready to enjoy an afternoon nap. Ch-ch-check out the pic (below):

Justin Bieber jack blues instagram stories
(c) Justin Bieber/Instagram

Love it!

Later on, Justin also posted a black-and-white version of the picture to his feed.

So sweet! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram/GQ/YouTube]

Apr 07, 2025 12:00pm PDT

