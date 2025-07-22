Justin Bieber 'Still Has Underlying Issues' -- Sources Fear New Album's Success Could 'Break' Him!

Got A Tip?

Justin Bieber 'Still Has Underlying Issues' To Work Out -- As Sources Fear Album Success Could 'Break' Him!

Justin Bieber still has a lot of personal issues to sort out in the wake of his surprising new album.

Last week, the Biebs shocked fans by dropping Swag, his seventh studio album. But while he may claim to have regained his personal “swag” during the process of making the album, multiple insiders warn the success of his new music could end up leading him into darkness, telling Page Six:

“[He] doesn’t particularly handle [fame] well. Imagine being 14 and famous and people either love you for no reason just because you’re who you are, or they hate you? There’s not a lot of in between. A lot of people wouldn’t deal well with that to begin with. It breaks a lot of people. I’m concerned about him.”

As we’ve been following for several months, Justin has been concerning fans with strange posts on Instagram, many depicting him smoking weed. And on that note, another insider claims he still has a lot to sort through beyond the polished surface of his new album:

“He still has underlying issues … If you have a friend and they’re posting [like that] — I can tell he’s angry just by looking at his posts. He has mood swings — he’s kind of an extreme personality in that sense.”

To say the least! And when it comes to his decision to include his and Hailey Bieber’s son Jack Blues on his album cover, the source expressed confusion as Justin has been firm about wanting privacy — especially for young kids in the industry:

“He obviously wants to protect his kid. But it’s like ‘Oh we want privacy’ then they put the kid on album covers and books.”

As for the future, whether J.B. will go on tour is up in the air — though some believe he should as Hailey is busy helping run a billion-dollar beauty company:

“He needs to perform. What is his game plan?  He’s going to have to figure out what’s next, unless he wants to be a stay-at-home dad while his wife is running her billion-dollar company …It breaks a lot of people. You have to have a very strong support system.”

We’ll just have to see. But at the end of the day, we wish nothing but the best for Justin and his family! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

Jul 22, 2025 06:15am PDT

