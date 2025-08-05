Justin & Hailey Bieber Give Baby Jack Blues His Music Video Debut In SUPER Sweet Yukon!

Justin and Hailey Bieber are the happiest daddy and mommy ever in their brand new music video with son Jack Blues.

On Tuesday, the Canadian pop star dropped a music video for his new song Yukon, which is track number three on his album Swag. And it includes baby Jack Blues’ music video debut! Entirely in black-and-white, the 3-minute video shows the Bieber family having a blast on a luxurious yacht somewhere tropical… Possibly in Mallorca, Spain, where they recently posted boat pics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

In the footage, Justin and Hailey both play with their adorable son, who turns 1 later this month. The three of them are in swimwear — Justin in checkered shorts, Hailey in a dark bikini, and Jack in a swim diaper. At several points in the video, Justin and Hailey show off some major PDA, too! All in all a very united front!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Still no face reveal for Jack, but close! Man, that had to have been a tricky editing job! LOLz!

