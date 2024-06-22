Justin Timberlake Addresses His “Tough” Week At His First Concert Back After DWI Arrest. He Says: “I Know Sometimes I’m Hard To Love.” And… Did this make things better or worse? Should he have said nothing? Thoughts??? Related Posts Justin Timberlake Reportedly Was Pulled Over By Cop & 'Advised Not To Drive' Minutes Before DWI Arrest -- But He Ignored The Warning! Justin Timberlake Breaks Silence On His DWI Arrest During Chicago Concert: ‘It’s Been A Tough Week’ Justin Timberlake Was 'Freaking Out' While In Custody After DWI Arrest -- DETAILS! Another Justin Timberlake Dig?! Britney Spears Posts & Quickly Deletes REALLY Curious Breakup Reference! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jun 21, 2024 22:45pm PDT Share This Categories Justin Timberlake Music Minute PerezTV YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article