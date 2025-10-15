Kevin Federline Claims He Caught Britney Spears On The Phone With Justin Timberlake The Night Before Their Wedding!

Grab your popcorn, because Kevin Federline just dropped a lil’ nostalgia nugget that has us spiraling back to 2004 faster than you can say “Toxic.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, K-Fed claimed his ex-wife Britney Spears called none other than JUSTIN FREAKIN’ TIMBERLAKE the NIGHT BEFORE their wedding. We’re talking literally hours before walking down the aisle with her backup dancer turned husband… allegedly.

Related: Oh No! A Bandaged Britney Spears Says Her Knee Snapped Out In ‘Horrible’ Accident!

According to the 47-year-old Federline, Britney was apparently weeping on the phone with her famous ex Justin Timberlake just hours before she was supposed to walk down the aisle and say “I do.” Oof! Kevin told ET host Kevin Frazier about what happened on the eve of their nuptials two decades ago:

“We’re at the Fairmont in Santa Monica in one of the bungalows, and I’m like, ‘What’s wrong?’ I thought she was talking to her mom on the phone or something and maybe she was, like, having doubts. And she told me that she was on the phone with Justin.”

Uh, what?! JT!! JT?? As in, the same JT who reportedly dumped Brit a few years before that, back in 2002, after finding out she cheated with choreographer Wade Robson?! That JT?!

The history. The mess. The TEARS. The… phone call?! And she straight-up admitted it?!?! Kevin noted how he responded at the time:

“[I was like], ‘We don’t have to do this.’ I didn’t care if we got married or not.”

Yeah, uh, it’s not exactly giving romantic fairytale vibes, is it? Kevin said Brit assured him she was just getting closure and tying up the loose ends of her JT era. Because, uh, what better time for closure than the night before you marry someone else… right?

Looking back, K-Fed said:

“I was like, ‘Damn, on the night before our wedding, this is what you decide to do?’ So, I kind of at the time took it with a grain of salt and took her explanation as, OK, maybe she is closing a chapter of her life.”

Hmmm…

ET host Frazier was, uh, skeptical. He called the phone call a “hell of a red flag.” Um, yeah! Understatement of the year!! To that, the ex-backup dancer replied:

“Man, you’re telling me. [But] I was super young. I was so madly in love at that moment.”

And yet the couple still said “I do.” But even after their wedding, Federline looked back on how obvious it was that Britney still wasn’t over her iconic denim-matching boyband ex.

K-Fed claimed he understood it though, because Timberlake was her first love. He rationalized it like this:

“I couldn’t imagine what it was like to be her. I couldn’t imagine or feel what it was like to be Justin in those moments because they were super young, right? You’re talking teenagers that had to go through this globally. And I know that they really cared about each other back then.”

Yeah, well, that’s one way to look at it. We suppose.

BTW, Federline’s tea-spilling comes as part of the promo tour for his upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew — a press tour about which Brit’s team is throwing a fit! In a statement fired off earlier on Tuesday about the memoir and all of K-Fed’s claims within it, the Baby One More Time singer’s rep did NOT mince words:

“Once again he and others are profiting off her, and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism.”

Sooo we’ve got Kevin airing out years-old wedding night drama, Britney’s camp accusing him of cashing in (uh, again?!), and Justin somewhere probably shaking his frosted tips. LOLz!

One thing’s for sure: even two decades later, the Britney-Justin-Kevin triangle continues to be one of the messiest dramas in pop culture history. And we are still not over it. HBU, Perezcious readers?! Share your takes (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/FayesVision/WENN]