Kacey Musgraves Breaks Silence On Her Divorce From Ruston Kelly

Not all love stories have a happy ending.

In a new Rolling Stones interview, Kacey Musgraves shared a rare glimpse into her decision to divorce Ruston Kelly, and spilled how much of an impact the end of her two-year marriage will play into her next album. After announcing their split over the summer, both songwriters have remained fairly tight-lipped about the breakup until now. Kacey admitted:

“[It] just simply didn’t work out. It’s nothing more than that. It’s two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn’t work. I mean, seasons change. Our season changed.”

As a modern day country music star who gained fame for breaking boundaries when singing about LGBTQ+ issues and weed in her hit tracks (in an otherwise very conservative genre), this divorce has made her question the traditional path of life she once aspired to. The 32-year-old elaborated:

“Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general. I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it. I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings. But look at Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. They’re doing something right.”

She has a point! The actors have been together for nearly 40 years, so clearly, they’ve found an arrangement that works better than many marriages these days! To this notion, the Rainbow songstress added:

“I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting on growing up as a woman in the South and being a performer from a young age — we were told to please, to make this person happy. That has to imprint on your code. It kind of erodes boundaries. So I’m trying to examine things that may not be useful anymore and maybe unlearn some things.”

Some of what she’s reclaiming for herself is the courage to know what she wants and what situations make her the most happy, such as:

“I think I live best by myself. I think it’s OK to realize that.”

Having spent so much time alone in the past year to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and as a consequence of ending her romance, the Golden Hour vocalist has had no choice but to confront her emotions. She explained:

“I’ve been forced to sit with my sadness, sit with my anxiety, sit with my anger, sit with all the things that you normally can outrun. I think that’s kind of a beautiful thing.”

So beautiful that this sense of tragedy — both in her life and the country at large — has inspired the trajectory of her latest album. The Grammy winner shared:

“I started looking into why portraying a tragedy is actually therapeutic and why it is a form of art that has lasted for centuries. It’s because you set the scene, the audience rises to the climax of the problem with you, and then there’s resolve. There’s a feeling of resolution at the end. I was inspired by that.”

While Ruston won’t be the focal point for every lyric, the Texas-born performer admitted there would be some reference to the relationship’s demise throughout the new record, acknowledging:

“I can’t help but to write about what I’m going through. I also want to honor the relationship we had and the love we have for each other. Because it’s very real.”

A sneak peek of an upcoming track appropriately titled Star-Crossed Lovers reveals just how personal the musician goes as she sings:

“Signed the papers yesterday/You came and took your things away/I moved out of the home we made/And gave you back your name”

Oh, and as a crazy “the world is so small” moment — before her career skyrocketed, Kacey admitted she had once been asked to perform at a kid’s birthday party for “a famous person” who needed “a French maid to deliver balloons and sit on the birthday boy’s lap.” She declined, but later learned that celeb was Blake Shelton! WILD.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you agree that marriage shouldn’t be the end-all be-all of long-term relationships? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

