Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco Is Engaged! See The Stunning Ring!

Kaley Cuoco is getting married… AGAIN!

The 38-year-old actress revealed on Instagram Stories Wednesday that she is engaged to Tom Pelphrey after more than two years of dating! Kaley shared the exciting news with a picture of the couple — who share daughter Matilda Carmine Richie — snuggling up to each other while she shows off the ring. She captioned the adorable snapshot:

“Amazing weekend.”

Aww! Take a look (below):

Kaley Cuoco Is Engaged!
(c) Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The Charmed alum then posted a close-up of the stunning diamond — and took a moment to gush about her new fiancé! She wrote:

“What a wild, beautiful journey life can be. Grateful for every road that led me straight to you @tommypelphrey.  @tommypelphrey collaborating with @shahlakarimi_jewelry to create this once in a lifetime slice of perfection. My heart can’t take it. Thank you!!”

See (below):

Kaley Cuoco shows off engagement ring!
(c) Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Amazing!

Congratulations to Kaley and Tom! We couldn’t be happier for the pair! Reactions to the engagement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kaley Cuoco/Instagram]

Aug 14, 2024 18:15pm PDT

