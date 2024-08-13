Selena Gomez Spotted Wearing A Ring In New Pics! PROOF Benny Blanco Popped The Question?!

Selena Gomez is wearing a ring on THAT finger!

The Disney Channel alum first sparked engagement speculation when she snapped a photo last week of her after “a night out” with boyfriend Benny Blanco. She was wearing a stunning dress and put a heart emoji right over her ring finger as if trying to suggest she was hiding some new bling. And fans FREAKED OUT!

Plus, the rumors seemed even more believable because DeuxMoi got a tip earlier in the week claiming “this a list actress/semi retired singer got engaged over the weekend to her bf of a year recently surrounded by friends at their usual beach house hangout.”

All signs seemed to be pointing to a proposal — except that picture? It was a mirror selfie! So she wasn’t actually hiding an engagement ring on her left hand, despite what it seemed. That’s her right hand being covered up. Bummer!

Mirror selfies are always mixing everyone up! The good news is, it looks like Selly G might really be wearing an engagement ring now!!

Not only is she not hiding a ring on that finger, but it’s also undeniable this time! On Monday, the actress shared photos thanking Google for their support of her Rare Beauty makeup company’s Rare Impact Fund. In several photos on her Instagram feed, she can be seen hanging with high school students — with a gold band on her left ring finger! LOOK!

OMG!!!

She’s not even trying to hide it — it’s front and center in all the pics. Whoa!

Comments on the post have been limited, so aside from people cheering on her success, there’s not much chatter about the ring. Maybe this is her way of soft-launching the engagement??

The Only Murders in the Building star has never been shy about expressing her love for the music producer publicly, but if the engagement is as recent as DeuxMoi’s insider suggests, perhaps she wants a moment to enjoy it privately before confirming? Though, if she’s truly wearing an engagement ring in these pics, she’s clearly not trying to keep it very secret! That ring couldn’t be more noticeable. LOLz!

Do y’all think this is proof of an engagement? Or could it be some other kind of sentimental piece of jewelry, like a promise ring? Send us your predictions in the comments (below)!

