Kat Dennings Is ENGAGED To Andrew W.K. After Only Going Public A Few Weeks Ago -- See The Gorgeous Diamond Ring!

Kat Dennings will be walking down the aisle!

On Thursday, the 34-year-old actress announced her engagement to singer Andrew W.K. on Instagram. Kat shared three snapshots of her engagement ring along with the caption:

“Don’t mind if I do.”

Ch-ch-check out the stunning sparkler (below):

AH-MAZING! The 42-year-old rock musician also shared the same pics on his ‘gram but simply captioned the post with a diamond ring emoji. Take a look (below):

We cannot be happier for Kat! However, it is wild to think the couple only went public with their romance earlier this month when she posted two solo shots of the artist on her IG. The 2 Broke Girls star then released a couple of PDA images, including a selfie of Andrew kissing her forehead as she puckered her lips at the camera.

Of course, the short timing between the two left some fans completely shocked by the proposal. One person even commented:

“WAIT SINCE WHEN WAS SHE DATING ANDREW W.K.???? This is an awesome pairing. Congrats!”

Another wrote:

“no one told me Kat Dennings was dating Andrew WK”

Obviously, some people missed the memo! But don’t worry, there are still plenty of folks who are thrilled for the pair. Here are so more reactions from social media users on Twitter (below):

kat dennings and andrew wk r a power couple i love to see it — jacky???? (@jckylantern) May 13, 2021

Kat Dennings and Andrew WK will have a SICK reception that much is certain. — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) May 13, 2021

Omg so happy for Kat Dennings and Andrew WK ????❤ — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) May 13, 2021

Kat Dennings and Andrew WK is the combo I didn't know I needed. Awesome Possum. — Tita Francis Palabok (@messhallcook) May 13, 2021

I’ve never been one to be interested in celebrity affairs but kat dennings and Andrew wk getting engaged is like the coolest thing — slash gordon (@brockyhorror) May 13, 2021

Kat Dennings is engaged? To Andrew WK??? pic.twitter.com/WyiqI57U6C — Steffanie (@sincerely_steff) May 13, 2021

Happy for her yet dying inside cause she's a major crush pic.twitter.com/14XyhRT8At — DarkManX (@PlushDogPolitic) May 13, 2021

Congrats to Kat and Andrew!!

