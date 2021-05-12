RHOA's Falynn Guobadia Speaks Out About Porsha Williams' Engagement To Her Estranged Husband!

Falynn Guobadia is breaking her silence!

As you’ll recall from our reporting earlier on Tuesday morning, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member was the subject of a major surprise announcement: her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, had asked fellow RHOA star Porsha Williams to marry him! Just weeks after Simon and Falynn first publicly announced that they were getting a divorce!

Hey, when you know, you know… or something…

Anyways, Falynn has finally publicly spoken about Porsha and Simon’s shocking relationship — and we’ve got you covered on it right here.

In a statement released to media outlets Tuesday afternoon, Falynn was very brief while trying to keep things very positive regarding the entire situation. She simply said:

“At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”

OK then!

She also shared a nearly identical message to her own personal Instagram account in the early afternoon hours Tuesday, as you can see (below):

Falynn and Simon had been married for two years prior to their split in late April. It sounds like the embattled RHOA star is trying to do her best to move on under the bizarre circumstances — though we can’t imagine any of this is easy. Such a crazy story!!!

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Williams is speaking publicly again, too — this time, to dispel some rumors about her engagement to Simon.

On Tuesday, the longtime reality TV star took to Twitter to definitively dispel a rumor going around that her engagement ring had previously belonged to Falynn. As you can see (below), it took Porsha merely three words to shut down that piece of gossip:

Per HollywoodLife.com, Porsha’s ring is the real deal, too!

Mike Fried of The Diamond Pro told the media outlet more about the details behind the ROCK Simon purchased for Porsha, saying:

“Porsha’s massive diamond ring appears to be 15 carats. Finding an emerald cut diamond of this size and quality is rare, making the ring’s approximate value $1 million. With the pave band and four-prong setting, her ring is a true statement piece and is a nod to the couple’s future together.”

Seven figures?!

Jeez!!!

Oh, by the way, we’re also learning more about Falynn’s ascension to the RHOA stage.

The estranged Guobadia was originally introduced to Bravo viewers as “Porsha’s friend” late last year. Well, according to TMZ, sources close to the pair confirm the duo have never been friends — in fact, they literally met on the day they first filmed scenes together for the Real Housewives franchise! And they were merely told to play up a friendship angle for the show!

So, basically, Porsha didn’t go behind Falynn’s back in linking up with Simon or anything — because she and Falynn aren’t pals!

Still, that doesn’t make this engagement news any less of a surprise… Just saying!

