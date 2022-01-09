Kate Bosworth Is In A ‘Low-Key And Private’ Relationship With Justin Long!

Kate Bosworth has moved on from her estranged husband, Michael Polish, with Justin Long!

On Friday, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the 39-year-old model and 43-year-old actor are officially dating. In fact, they have apparently been together for a while now:

“They’ve been dating for a few months now. They secretly have been on a few getaways together. They both love to travel.”

According to the insider, the couple is “not hiding the fact that they’re together” but are “just staying low-key and private about their relationship” at this time. Long actually confirmed he had a girlfriend in an episode of his podcast Life Is Short with Justin Long back in December. However, he did not mention Bosworth by name. Speaking with actress Fortune Feimster about pineapple as a pizza topping, the Jeepers Creepers star shared about his then-mystery lover:

“People have been saying [pineapple] lately, and it’s funny, my girlfriend said hers is – she loves the pineapple, too. I’ve never been with anyone who likes pineapple on pizza.”

The pair first sparked romance rumors after working on a movie together last year. Bosworth even posted a series of pictures of herself and Long on Instagram in May after they wrapped filming in Fayetteville, Arkansas, gushing at the time:

“There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those – all night shoots, working 6-day weeks. The exhaustion & insanity was off the grid. Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. f**kn. rad human being. THANK YOU for lifting us up… you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya.”

The Remember the Titans actress then announced that she and Polish separated after ten years as a couple in August 2021, saying in a statement on the ‘gram:

“Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day.”

Three months later, an anonymous person sent in a tip spilling to Deuxmoi that Bosworth and Long were an item. They were then spotted out and about in Massachusetts in November and cuddling up at a deli in his hometown of Fairfield, Connecticut. And as they say, the rest was history!

