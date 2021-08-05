Kate Bosworth & Husband Michael Polish Split After 10 Years Together

We’ve never read a breakup statement quite like this one.

On Thursday, Kate Bosworth announced that she and husband Michael Polish are getting divorced. The couple first began dating in 2011 after he directed her on the film Big Sur. They later married in 2013 and the actress became stepmother to Michael’s daughter from a previous marriage, Jasper.

In one of the most poetic divorce announcements we’ve ever seen, the Remember the Titans star threw it back to the film that sparked their romance, writing on Instagram:

“‘Do you want to split a burger?’ Yes. ‘How ’bout a shot of whiskey?’ Hell yes. – Big Sur, 2011 The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago.”

The post continued:

“Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown. What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love. If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely. Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth.”

Getting to the heart of the matter, the 38-year-old revealed:

“Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands.”

Wow. That’s an introspective — and intense — view of breaking up. Emotional maturity levels are off the charts, here!

She concluded her message:

“We know the 4 am calls are coming. Songs will be exchanged to communicate only what songs can do. We laugh as we plan for our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration. We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation. Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love’s evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning. This is love. And we will drink that down. Kate + Michael”

Wow. It’s always sad to hear a relationship is ending, but it seems like these two are in a very healthy place. And that we haven’t seen the last of them together, if they have a new movie in the works. Wishing both of them the best moving forward.

