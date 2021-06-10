Kate Hudson Just Revealed Her NSFW Life Hack To Losing Weight!

LOLz, we like this girl’s style!!

Kate Hudson hopped onto Instagram Wednesday to reveal her new life hack for losing weight — and it’s totally NSFW!!

As a WW ambassador, it turns out the actress just learned of a new way to burn calories and earn FitPoints (the program’s way of rewarding users for workouts), and, yes, it involves her partner Danny Fujikawa and a bedroom! Well… we suppose that location is optional!

Related: Kate Talks Struggle Of Raising Kids With ‘Multiple Dads’ During A Pandemic

The star shared:

“Got some really interesting news that I’m very excited about right now. If anybody needs me, I’m going to be in bedroom for a good, I’m gonna say hour 20, if he can handle it.”

The 42-year-old continued:

“Me having sex for an hour 20 will equal — s**t, I’m terrible at math — six FitPoints.”

Umm, you up for that Danny?! Ch-ch-check out the cheeky post (below)!!

Someone was seriously enjoying National Sex Day! Reactions, Perezcious readers!? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Kate Hudson/Instagram]