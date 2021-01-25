Kate Hudson Talks Struggle Of Raising Three Kids With 'Multiple Dads' During A Pandemic

Family comes first for this Hollywood elite!

Kate Hudson knows a thing or two about the struggle of blended family following her turbulent childhood with estranged father Bill Hudson. Now as a mother co-parenting with three different fathers, her focus is on her kids more than ever.

On Sunday’s episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days lead opened up about her home life, explaining:

“I’ve got multiple dads, I’ve got kids all over the place.”

Those children include oldest son Ryder, 17, who the actress shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson. Then comes Bingham, 9, her son with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. Lastly, Kate’s the mom of 2-year-old Rani Rose with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Despite having to keep track of the multiple baby daddies, the actress couldn’t be more committed to her own tribe, revealing her high expectations to the talk show host:

“The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff. Other than that, it’s like, I just let it go…I work my ass off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best.”

Honestly, that’s such pro advice right there!!

But don’t think that the star of Sia’s upcoming film Music has had it easy-breezy during the pandemic, either. When asked about quarantine during the pandemic, the 41-year-old answered honestly, divulging:

“I wanna be, like, ‘yeah, it’s so great and we’re figuring out,’ but the reality is that there are days that are great, and there’s days that I have to remind myself to be grateful. I never thought in a million years that I’d spend a year in one place.”

Oh, and her strategy when feeling overwhelmed sounds a LOT like Gabrielle Union’s gross parenting trick:

“And when you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you’re hiding in your bathroom going, ‘Please, please, get me out of here!”

LOLz. We feel you, girl! And for the record, while acknowledging that things are hard, Hudson made sure to note she’s had it easy compared to those who have “lost their loved ones,” adding she’d “stay in for a bit” in a heartbeat to help the greater good. Amen!

The host of Sibling Revelry also dove into her public daddy issues during the interview. As Kate and her brother Oliver Hudson spoke about in-depth on their podcast earlier this month, they’ve long struggled with the fact their dad hasn’t been a part of their lives.

While open about their gratitude for mom Goldie Hawn’s longtime partner Kurt Russell, who stepped up as a father figure for the kids, Hudson still thinks it’s important to continue the dialogue about her non-existent relationship with Bill. She told Willie:

“I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common. I think it’s important for people to talk about that. Sometimes [we] need a little bit of talk and humor to move us into places where we can heal some of the wounds.”

She added:

“It’s a 41-year-old issue. I have a great family, I have a beautiful mother, I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad. People sometimes need to hear that they’re not alone.”

Surely, her past motivates her to remain so focused on maintaining a happy family life for her kids and their fathers!

Watch the full interview on Today (below):

While it can’t be easy, we’re sure Kate’s kiddos appreciate her constant effort to keep them all close!

