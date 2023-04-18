Blocking Meghan Markle From Queen's Bedside Cost Princess Catherine HER Chance To Say Goodbye?!

It’s well-known by now that Prince Harry tragically missed his chance to say goodbye to his beloved grandmother before she passed. He and Meghan Markle happened to already be in the UK, so he should have been able to make it. But for some reason he wasn’t on that first flight to see Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral with the rest of the family…

Harry’s delay has been the subject of much discussion. Meghan’s, on the other hand, seems much clearer — the family didn’t want her there, and she got that message. But was the dispute over whether Meghan would come the reason Harry took so long? Did it cost precious minutes arguing about it?

Innerestingly, while Meghan’s absence may have cost Harry his chance, one royal expert claims it 100% cost Princess Catherine hers!

Related: What The Royal Family’s ‘Lack Of Trust’ Toward Harry Will Mean For The Coronation

Our King biographer Robert Jobson told the Daily Telegraph how Kate Middleton’s deference to the future king’s wishes meant giving up her last chance to speak with her beloved mother-in-law. He explained that King Charles said “it was only for the children and grandchildren to be with the Queen” and it was “not appropriate for wives to attend.” What he meant by that decree? Jobson claims:

“Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome.”

Yeah, that’s not too surprising. So why didn’t Kate ignore it like Prince Edward‘s wife Sophie Wessex? Because she was being loyal. She understood that if she came anyway, Harry would have all the ammunition he needed to bring along Meghan. After all, what’s the difference? Jobson says it was Charles who communicated the secret plan directly to Kate:

“But he couldn’t say that to Harry, so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan.”

She specifically stayed home, says Jobson, to make sure the Suits star stayed put — a decision which has haunted her because she “wanted to be there with the Queen”:

“Kate deliberately stayed away but she desperately wanted to be there with the Queen in her last moments. That’s eaten Kate up and has built up resentment towards Meghan.”

A resentment towards Meghan? Sorry, she doesn’t resent the person who told her not to come — she’s upset at the person they were both trying to exclude? Is that why Kate wanted Meghan to “sit at the back” if she came to the coronation??

If this is true, it’s pretty offsides, don’t you think? They didn’t have to go through secret plans to scheme and trick, they could have just all been a damned family and treated one another as such. Meghan Markle was not the one who went full ruse de guerre. It wasn’t her plan that cost Kate her final goodbye.

What do YOU think of the revelation of Charles’ secret plan — and its cost to Princess Catherine??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]