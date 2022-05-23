Kate Moss To Testify In DEFENSE Of Johnny Depp! How Amber Heard Opened The Door

Kate Moss is slated to appear in court this week — and her testimony could really shake things up in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial!

According to People, a source close to the Pirates of the Caribbean alum confirmed that the supermodel will speak to the court on Wednesday via video link as an impeachment witness — meaning Johnny’s team can finally prove whether or not one of Amber’s most shocking claims against him is true or not!

Kate’s appearance is particularly noteworthy since she was referenced by Amber earlier this month during her time on the stand. The 48-year-old came up in conversation while the Aquaman 2 star was discussing an alleged altercation between Johnny and her sister, Whitney Henriquez. This, of course, is the infamous staircase fight that has been brought up before.

During her testimony, the 36-year-old claimed that her ex-husband once had an outburst near a staircase, and her sister tried to help but was then caught “in the line of fire … trying to get Johnny to stop.” Recalling an alleged incident between Moss and Depp (also involving a staircase), she continued:

“[Whitney’s] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don’t hesitate, I don’t wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs. And I swung at him.”

Addressing her violent outburst, she noted:

“In all of my relationships to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him — like, actually hit him. Square in the face.”

One reason she believed this was justified? It all led back to Kate — and, more specifically, the rumors she heard once that, during a fight, Johnny allegedly pushed the model down the stairs. Of the interaction between Johnny and Whitney, she also explained:

“He didn’t push my sister down the stairs.”

Henriquez later testified that the actor had “repeatedly” struck Amber, who allegedly defended her during the incident. When Kate was name-dropped in court this month, Depp’s lawyers were actually seen fist-pumping — likely because it gave them the chance to bring in the model as an impeachment witness to dispel the rumored incident. And now that’s finally about to happen!

So, before Kate hashes out her take on her rumored debacle with her ex-boyfriend (a huge milestone since she’s NEVER let on that she suffered any domestic violence while in a romantic relationship with Depp), how did this rumor even start?! Is it even real?

As a refresher, Heard, interestingly, first made the Moss staircase allegation in her testimony back in 2020 during Depp’s UK defamation trial, according to The New York Post. At the time, she said under oath:

“I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs. I had heard this rumor from two people and it was fresh in my mind.”

Hmmm. It was a very shocking allegation considering that at the time none of Johnny’s former partners had said anything of the like! And there have been no witnesses to come forward and confirm the story either.

While it’s unclear where Amber heard the rumor first, this alleged staircase incident likely took place on September 13, 1994. The couple had been dating for a year at that point before calling it quits in 1997 following four years together. At around 5:30 a.m. that morning, Depp was arrested and charged with criminal mischief at New York’s Mark Hotel for allegedly trashing his hotel room. A police report explained that he was found “in a state of possible intoxication” and that Kate, who was with him, was uninjured. A criminal court dismissed the charge on the condition that the Fantastic Beasts star stay out of trouble for six months. He also had to pay the hotel $10,000, including $2k for damages and the remaining part of his bill for his reservation.

Note that police said that Kate was perfectly fine when they arrived. Surely, if she had been pushed down the stairs, she would have had visible injuries or swelling… right? Bruises can take 24-72 hours to fully develop, but as an longtime LAPD officer testified, officers typically still do their due diligence to look for other signs of injury, including swelling. So, did this allegation with Moss ever actually happen? Did the push happen some other time? Lots of questions that will finally be answered!

For what it’s worth, Johnny’s already discussed the incident publicly before — and Kate has also opened up about her relationship in the press. Neither has ever made mention of this rumor. In fact, the fashionista told Vanity Fair in 2012:

“There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?’, he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust.”

Seems like it was a really meaningful relationship, so it will be incredibly interesting to hear what she has to say on Wednesday! While it obviously won’t prove whether or not Depp ever laid a hand on Heard, as people’s behaviors can change over time, it’s safe to assume it will be another pebble in his team’s *Operation Discredit Amber* jar. It’s also meaningful since Heard’s team will likely want to do whatever they can to show Depp’s behavioral history in their closing arguments. If Moss testifies in defense of Depp, not only will it finally quell those specific rumors, Heard’s defense won’t be able to allude to them either. Thoughts?!

