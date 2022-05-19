Amber Heard's Sister Testifies She Witnessed Johnny Depp 'Whacking' The Actress 'Repeatedly In The Face’

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Amber Heard’s sister may have just provided the most damning testimony against Johnny Depp.

On Wednesday, Whitney Heard Henriquez took the stand as part of the blockbuster defamation case Depp filed against her older sister, where she said she once witnessed the Pirates of the Caribbean star grab Amber by the hair and hit her in the face repeatedly when they were married.

Amber’s sister kicked off her testimony by claiming she watched the Aquaman star be transformed by her relationship with the Edward Scissorhands actor as if she’d been struck by “a slow-motion gunshot,” going from completely in love to a shell of her former self due to substance-fueled abuse by Depp.

Still, Whitney said she thought of Depp as a brother, adding that she lived with the then-couple off and on during the course of their relationship. She testified that she had done cocaine with the actor many times, including right before an incident where she saw Johnny hurl a Red Bull can at his nurse, Debbie Lloyd — a claim that Lloyd denied in her testimony.

Then came what might be the most damning moment for Depp in the trial. In another alleged altercation — one that sounded similar to a story Amber told in her testimony earlier this month — Henriquez said Depp ran up a set of stairs toward her, prompting the actress to step in. She shared:

“He comes up behind me, strikes me in the back. I hear Amber shout don’t hit my f**king sister. She smacks him, lands one. By that time Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other.”

During cross-examination by Depp’s attorney Rebecca Lecaroz, Whitney said she sometimes acted like a marriage counselor to the couple and confessed she sided with Depp in arguments at times.

When asked by Lecaroz about why she supported her sister when she wanted to stay in the relationship with Depp “even after you saw him hit her,” Whitney said:

“That’s really oversimplifying something that’s far from simple. Again, Amber was very much in love, so was Johnny. She’s telling me that she wants something. Whether or not I agreed to it or not, whether or not I was OK with what was happening, it wasn’t my place.”

Depp’s attorney also pointed out that Whitney once joked in a text with the Oscar nominee about him hitting her sister, but she said she regretted making the joke after learning the extent of the abuse.

The trial is expected to continue Thursday. What do U think of this testimony? Watch it in full (below).

[Image via Law and Crime]