Katie Thurston Teases ‘Healthy Relationship’ After Wrapping Bachelorette Season Early!

It appears Katie Thurston may have found love!

A source recently told Us Weekly that The Bachelorette has officially wrapped up filming in New Mexico “a week ahead of schedule,” all thanks to the leading lady’s strong decision-making skills. And before you jump to conclusions, this was NOT another Clare Crawley situation as the source also mentioned how season 17 “went great,” adding that:

“Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing.”

Related: Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Are Back On Following Reconciliation Rumors!

In addition, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe apparently made excellent co-hosts and were super involved in Thurston’s journey to find love. A second insider said:

“Tayshia and Kaitlyn can relate to Katie’s journey in a lot of different ways, which you’ll see play out. So it was nice to have them there to help out with whatever situation came up. Tayshia had fun and loved doing it. She and Katilyn made a great team.”

We can imagine how the show will have a different vibe since longtime host Chris Harrison has taken a step back from the series after facing backlash for his defense of Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist actions. Another insider hinted how it took some time to get into the flow of the pair’s roles, explaining:

“Tayshia and Kaitlyn have had to learn how to co-host, and it’s taken time. They’re lovely to work with, and they get along with the crew. It’s just completely different with them co-hosting.”

They probably did fantastically! However, there is still no word on whether Tayshia and/or Kaitlyn will be back to host Michelle Young’s season or if Harrison will be back at all. We may just have to wait on the public reactions. While you are at it, take a look at s*x positive queen’s first promo (below):

But what does this mean now that the ABC dating series has finished? Did Katie fall for someone and get engaged, OR did she end up not feeling anyone and sent them all home?! On Wednesday, the 30-year-old reality star actually teased a potential romance while sharing an important message in her first Instagram post since filming ended. Thurston wrote:

“Can’t start a healthy relationship without being healthy. Got my vaccine today! #covidvacccine.”

You certainly cannot — especially if Katie plans to flaunt her newfound relationship to the public! The marketing manager then documented her vaccination day on IG Stories, taking fans through her morning routine and actual shot process. Thurston even explained how she wanted the vaccine for the safety of others, saying:

“I do it for my mom, who is an essential worker. Or my sister, who is pregnant. Or my nieces and nephews, who are still in school. I do it for my grandparents. My friends. My community. For you.”

She does it for her potential beau, too?? The TV personality then added:

“So do your part. Get the vaccine! Let’s fight this together.”

Wow, we love to see a Bachelor Nation member being responsible and getting vaxxed! Here’s hoping her partner also shares some similar values as Katie, or else we will end up with yet another messy situation. And we think we can speak for us all and say we need a break from any more Bachelor-related romance tragedies!

Who do U think Katie may have ended up with after wrapping The Bachelorette, Perezcious readers?? Do U believe she ended up with anyone at all? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Katie Thurston/Instagram]